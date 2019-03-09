Funeral services for Joyce M. Morgan, 83, of Lampasas, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sneed Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Bagdad Cemetery in Leander.
Mrs. Morgan died March 8, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sneed Funeral Chapel.
