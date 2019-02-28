Juan J. Guevara Jr.

Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Juan “John” J. Guevara Jr., 78, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Guevara died Feb. 22, 2019, peacefully with his family by his side.
He was born June 5, 1940, to Juan and Ernestine Guevara.
Mr. Guevara was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert Guevara, Elodia Gage, and Diana Velaquez; and grandson, Jason Morales.
He is survived by his children, John (Raquel) Guevara, Tina Sulewski, Robert Guevara, Debbie (Terry) Towell, and Stephen (Brieanna) Guevara; 11 grandchildren; brother, Alfredo Guevara; and sister, Mary Esparza Guevara.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
