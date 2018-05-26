A private family interment for Juan Jose Rivera Jr., 43, of Killeen, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Rivera died May 24, 2018, in Temple. He was born April 15, 1975, in Arecibo, Puerto Rico
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
