A funeral Mass for Juan Maanao Manibusan, 86, of Killeen will be held at noon Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen. Burial with full military honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Manibusan died May 6, 2019, in Killeen.
He was born July 26, 1932, on the island of Guam.
Mr. Manibusan had an exemplary career in the United States Army, spanning from 1950 to 1978. He was a Korea and Vietnam veteran and is a recipient of the Purple Heart, among other decorations.
He loved music, had a great sense of humor and always served his community wherever he traveled. His presence will be missed by many.
Mr. Manibusan is survived by his lifelong partner, Dorothea (Taimanglo); five children; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing and rosary will be from 6 to 8 p.m Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, which is handling arrangements.
