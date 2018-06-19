A memorial service for Judith Eileen Tyson, 72, of Lampasas, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Fellowship Church in Lampasas.
Mrs. Tyson died June 13, 2018, peacefully at her home after she courageously battled lung disease for the last two years,
She was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Dallas, the eldest daughter of Charles and Gladys Phillips of Dallas.
She graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Mrs. Tyson also held a master’s degree in educational leadership from Tarleton State University.
She retired from the Killeen Independent School District in 2016 after serving 18 years as principal at both Peebles and Iduma Elementary schools.
Mrs. Tyson also served as principal for several years at both Kline Whitis and Hannah Springs Elementary schools in Lampasas.
She was an educator at heart and always saw her profession as teacher and principal as a ministry.
Those who knew her felt Mrs. Tyson served her jobs with the utmost integrity and passion.
As the wife of an Army chaplain, she was no stranger to service as she proudly served that role for 20 years beside her beloved husband.
However, it was her devoted role as mother and grandmother that Mrs. Tyson cherished most.
She is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure by those who knew her, who are confident she is now mercifully at rest with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Tyson was preceded in death by her husband, retired Lt. Col. Gene Tyson, who died five years ago. They shared 41 years of marriage together. Her family believes she has been reunited with him in Heaven.
Mrs. Tyson is survived by her sisters, Barbara Good and Kathy Galde; brothers, Bill Phillips and Bruce Phillips; daughters and their spouses, Jennifer and David Goodman, and Joanna and Christopher Dunlap; and eight grandchildren, Creighton, Hannah, Sawyer, Will, John, Finn, Xander and Josie, who were the light of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her family’s ministry: Tyson’s Corners Retreat and Wellness Center, 1135 County Road 1045, Lampasas, TX 76550, or online at www.tysonscorners.net.
