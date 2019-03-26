Services for Judy Burch, 63, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Mrs. Burch died March 23, 2019.
She was born Aug. 2, 1955, in Fort Knox, Ky., as the youngest child to Elmer and Lena Hamm.
She graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 1973 before attending cosmetology school and working as a licensed cosmetologist for over 40 years. She was self-employed for over 30 years, along with being a Master Educator for Farouk Systems since 2000.
Mrs. Burch was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Janet; and her brother, Tom.
She is survived by her husband Matt; her son, John; her daughter, Tovi; and grandchildren, Tiffany, Ashlee and Xaiden. Also surviving her are her brothers, Ray Hamm and Roy Roach; her sister-in-law, Brenda; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the building fund at First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
