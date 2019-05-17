Funeral services for Judy Annette Bateman, 72, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove. A private burial will follow at Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Bateman died May 15, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Houston to the late William Ridgway and Helen Milburn.
Mrs. Bateman graduated from Jefferson Davis High School in Houston. She married Kirk Bateman on April 1, 1973, in Houston. They spent the first six years together in Houston before Mr. Bateman reenlisted in the United States Army. She followed Mr. Bateman to most of his duty stations, including four years in Germany and Hawaii.
She had a love for children, which led her to fostering and working with children at her church. Mrs. Bateman loved the outdoors from gardening to exploring nature. She was also a faithful member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Bateman was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Oliver Ridgway Jr., and a sister-in-law, Bernice Ridgway.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kirk Bateman; son, Michael Wayne Bateman; brother, Mayo Donald Ridgway; two grandchildren, Robert Kirk Bateman and Christine Annette Bateman.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
