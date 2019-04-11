Services for Judy Goodman Wardlow, 74, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan St. in Coleman with interment to follow at Coleman City Cemetery.
Mrs. Wardlow died April 4, 2019, with her family by her side.
Her passions included a love of history and genealogies. She also enjoyed reading books of a variety of genres and learning more about the Civil War, the life of President John F. Kennedy, and many other topics. Her greatest love and devotion was to her family who will miss her deeply.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly, her grandson Joshua, and her brother Bobby.
Mrs. Wardlow is survived by her husband, Bobby, who was her best friend and soulmate with whom she shared 56 wonderful years. She is also survived by her daughters Melissa Moore, Shannon Alonzo and husband Jesse; her grandsons Anthony Wardlow and Jarod Moore; granddaughter Kylee Pape; her brother Don Goodman, and many other family and friends, too numerous to mention.
