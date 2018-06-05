Julius Warren Moore

Funeral services for Julius Warren “JW” Moore, 67, of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Beulah Baptist Church Tappahannock/Minor, Va., with Rev. Floyd Johnson officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Moore died May 22, 2018, at Scott & White hospital in Temple. He was born June 1, 1950, in Tappahannock, Va., to Martha E. Moore and the late Alfred W. Moore.
Mr. Moore was a resident of Killeen for 46 years. He was a thoughtful, gracious neighbor and friend to those around him.
Mr. Moore had daily conversations with friends and family. He could always be counted on by those who knew him to visit and tell a joke or two to brighten up the day.
Mr. Moore “never met a stranger.”
No matter where he went, his friendly disposition always made those around him smile and laugh.
All those who knew him would say that, most of all, he was a compassionate and loving son and brother. They also felt that he was a devoted, proud and caring father to his daughter, Nicole, and grandchildren. Mr. Moore was also a true friend
Mr. Moore was the eldest of six.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred W. Moore; his sister, Linda Moore-Robinson and two brothers, Prince Alfred and Nathaniel Wayne Moore.
Mr. Moore is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Terrance) Goldsmith of San Antonio; three grandchildren; mother, Martha E. Moore of Killeen; sisters, Martha A. Paris (Jerry), of Georgetown and Diana E. Moore of Killeen; three nieces, Shirrena E. Perkins of Costa Mesa, Calif., Natasha E. Kyles of Long Beach, Calif., and Natasha McGee of Glen Bernie, Md.; and a host of relatives and friends.
