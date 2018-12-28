A memorial service for Kahrim Singleton, 53, of Killeen, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at The American Legion 233, located at 208 S. Park Street, Killeen.
Mr. Singleton died Dec. 16, 2018, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on Sept. 10, 1965, in New Orleans, La.
Crotty Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
