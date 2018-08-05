Services for Karen Eileen Fanning, 53, of Nolanville, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights.
Ms. Fanning died July 30, 2018, and was born Nov. 10, 1964.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. today with a rosary at 7 p.m. at the church.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.