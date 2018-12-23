A memorial service for Katharyn Lavon Smith, 91, of Harker Heights, was at 1 p.m. Dec. 20, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Mrs. Smith died Dec. 18, 2018.
She was born April 9, 1927, in Mexia, to Letha and Homer Thornton.
She graduated from Mexia High School.
On Sept. 9, 1946, she married Melvin M. “Red” Smith in the Methodist Church Parsonage in Mexia. As a military wife, she traveled to Japan, Hawaii and Lawton, Okla., before settling in the Killeen area.
Mrs. Smith was an independent businesswoman who, along with a friend, started a welcome service for new residents of Killeen and Fort Hood. She also owned and managed rental property in Killeen for many years.
She is survived by her son, Melvin L. “Rusty” Smith and wife Becky of Harker Heights, as well as grandsons Andrew Smith and his wife, Kallie, of Austin, Todd Smith of Harker Heights and Matthew Smith of Jinju, South Korea. Also surviving are grandchildren Jackson Lantron of Austin, Evelyn and Sophia Smith of Jinju, South Korea, and Kaidy Smith of Harker Heights.
Mrs. Smith loved all animals and, if you choose, contributions in her memory can be made to the Texas Humane Heroes at 5501 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen.
