Service for Kathleen Ann Rickmeier, 54, of Killeen, will be at a later date.
Ms. Rickmeier died April 21, 2018, at a local hospital. She was born March 13, 1964, in Torrance, Calif., to Eugene Rickmeier and Cynthia Stith.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
