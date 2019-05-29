A funeral Mass for Kathleen Theresa Wissinger-Racicot, 82, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Killeen City Cemetery. Mrs. Wissinger-Racicot died May 27, 2019, in Killeen. She was born Aug. 30, 1936, in Gallitzin, Pa.
Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
