Services for Kaytlyn Danielle Dubberley, 23, of Fort Hood, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home of Belton with Pastor H.K. Ballard officiating. Burial will follow at Killeen Memorial Park in Killeen.
Mrs. Dubberley died Sept. 9, 2018, at her home.
She was born Feb. 7, 1995, to Kit Nelson and Kristin Meatte in Odessa.
Mrs. Dubberley enjoyed fishing, going back home to Odessa for visits and being with her family.
She was a loving mother of five, and her children were her world. She married Kenneth Dubberley on Nov. 7, 2017, in Slidell.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Dubberley of Fort Hood; her sons, Daylyn Meatte, Tristin Hamlet Meatte, Dakota Meatte, all of Fort Hood; her daughters, McKenna Meatte, Jennises Meatte, both of Fort Hood; brother, Johnathon Meatte of Odessa; sisters, BreAnn Payne of Andrews, Karissa Meatte of Killeen; half-brothers, Jordan Nelson, Jeremy Nelson, Marcus Nelson, all of Ohio, Alex Williams of Midland; half-sister, Sarah Danielle Nelson of Ohio; numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home of Belton, which is in charge of arrangements.
