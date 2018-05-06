Funeral services for Kazuko (Kay) Belgard, 91, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Belgard died peacefully May 2, 2018, at home. She was born Nov. 18, 1926, in Nagoya, Japan.
Mrs. Belgard supported her husband throughout his military career while raising their three daughters. She was a talented seamstress and an avid gardener. She also never missed the opportunity to explore a garage sale. She truly enjoyed life.
Mrs. Belgard was preceded in death by her husband, Joel Ray Belgard.
She is survived by three daughters, Sarah Kindler, Betty (Rick) Price, and Emily (Terry) Munn. She is survived by three grandsons, David (Joli) Kindler, Ronald Price and Tyler Munn and one granddaughter, Rachael Price. She is survived by two great grandchildren, Camden and Olivia Kindler.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Copperas Cove.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.