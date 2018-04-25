A memorial service for Keith Edward Pair, 54 of Eddy, will be from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Pair died on April 21, 2018.
He was born in Fort Smith, Ark.
Mr. Pair was an exceptionally stubborn, hardworking and fun-loving man.
Throughout his life, he was passionate about football, softball, cheerleading with his daughters and fishing.
He fathered and was loved by his three daughters, Amanda Leifester, Alex Pair and Ande Pair. Whether they made good or bad decisions, Mr. Pair was always there to guide and support them.
He was a loving husband to his wife Debra Pair, for 30 plus years.
Mr. Pair was also a lifelong best friend of Jimmy Cantrell. There was never a dull moment with those two in the same room.
Mr. Pair had a sister, Holly Pair Stubblefield, who mothered two children, Roni and JZ.
He had two beautiful granddaughters, Paige Detray and Baylee Leifester.
Mr. Pair also had a mother-in-law whom he loved to play tricks on, Pam Drocsche. He fished and was friends with Barbara, and his brother-in-law, Doug Drosche, who fathered Jordan Helfer.
Mr. Pair had many good times with his other brother-in-law, Jason Drosche, and his wife, Renee, mother of Taylor Columbus.
Mr. Pair had numerous family, friends and of course, his fur babies.
Mr. Pair was retired from Luminant as a safety Regional Manager.
Let’s all never forget his love for Sonic cokes. “I’ll take a Route 44 coke with extra, extra ice and that will be it.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Pair, his mother, Lorita Pair, and his father-in- law, Charles Edward Drosche.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the KIDFISH FOUNDATION P.O. Box 710 Littleriver, TX 76554.
