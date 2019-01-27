A funeral service with full military honors for Staff. Sgt. Kelton Ray Sphaler, 25, of Kempner, will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 30, at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Private family interment will be held at a later date.
Mr. Sphaler died Jan. 22, 2019 in Belton. He was born June 18, 1993, in Cross City, Florida.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.