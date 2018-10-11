Services for Kendall B. Coen, 75, will be at 4:15 p.m. today at First Baptist Church in Killeen. Interment with full military honors will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Coen died Oct. 7, 2018, surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 24, 1943, in Atlanta, Ga., to Kendall and Dorothy Coen.
Mr. Coen attended high school at Georgia Military Academy, received his bachelor’s degree from Mercer University and an MBA from Babson College. He was a multisport athlete.
Mr. Coen served in the U.S. Army for 24 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. After retiring, he taught math for 22 years at Ellison, Bartlett and Academy high schools. His students knew him as a kind, patient man with a passion for education and faith.
Mr. Coen loved studying the Bible and served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed reading, watching movies and playing pingpong. Mr. Coen loved music and playing the piano. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He invested in relationships and will be deeply missed.
Mr. Coen was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Daniel Mataska.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Susan Coen; his daughter, Jennifer Roden (Chance); his son, Geoff Coen, and his son, Marshall Coen (Jill). He had 12 grandsons: James, Daniel, Matthew, Thomas, Ethan, Austin, Kendall, Silas, Jude, Ira, Ezra and Zecharias. Mr. Coen is also survived by his sisters, Gloria Emory and Darlene Townsend.
Memorials may be made to the “In Jesus’ Name” scholarship fund at Academy High School, 254-982-4304 or to First Baptist Church Killeen, Missions Fund, 254-634-6262.
Offer condolences at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
