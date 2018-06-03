Funeral services for retired Lt. Col. Kenneth Amos Lee, 69, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Chapel in Killeen with Elder Willian H. Buntyn officiating. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Lee died May 29, 2018, in a Denton hospital. He was born July 3, 1948, in Pennsylvania.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.