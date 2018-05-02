Funeral services for Kenneth Deaton, 66, of White Oak, formerly of Belton, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel in Belton, with Rev. Mike Dailey officiating.
Burial will follow at the North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Deaton died April 30, 2018, at his home in White Oak.
Mr. Deaton was born March 19, 1952, in Parkin, Ark., to James Daniel Deaton and Elizabeth (McNight) Deaton.
He grew up in Belton and was a graduate of Belton High School.
He worked for 34 years for Civil Service at Fort Hood.
Mr. Deaton was a member of Christ Bible Baptist Church in Nolanville.
He is survived by two sons, Kevin Deaton of Midlothian and James Deaton of White Oak; one daughter, Sarah Deaton Phillips of Temple; one brother, Jim Deaton of Round Rock; two sisters, Myrtle Williams and Barbara Redding, both of Kempner; and four grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dossman Funeral Home Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Christ Bible Baptist Church P. O. Box 1532 Belton, Texas 76513
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.