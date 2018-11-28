Funeral services for Kenneth Joseph Powell will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at noon at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Powell died Nov. 14, 2018, in his home.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Beau Simons.
Mr. Powell is survived by his wife, Pat; three daughters, Georgianna Hughes (Jimmy), Jacqueline Izaguirre (Joey), Dr. Stephanie Smith (Mickey); grandchildren, Amanda Kelly (Chad), Jamie Hughes, Jerrad Izaguirre (Natasha), Patsy Izaguirre, Alex Izaguirre (Cassie); great-grandchildren, Christian Assed, Sophie Hughes, Savvy Izaguirre and Beau Kelly.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
