Funeral services for Kenneth L. Kirkpatrick Jr., 68, of Killeen, will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lifeway Fellowship, 4001 E Elms Road, Killeen.
Mr. Kirkpatrick died July 14, 2018, at Scott & White Hospital in Temple. He was born April 15, 1950, in Dallas, to Kenneth Sr. and Dorothy Kirkpatrick.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was a life-long resident of Central Texas. He served the country bravely in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He was best known in the community for his life-long career as a local real estate broker in the Killeen area.
It was very clear to those who knew Mr. Kirkpatrick that his family was his greatest treasure in life.
Mr. Kirkpatrick will be remembered by those who knew him as a kind, generous and loving man.
His children felt he was the greatest father they could ever ask for.
Mr. Kirkpatrick was preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother; sons, Steven Kirkpatrick and wife, Emily, Kristin Kirkpatrick and wife, Lynn; sister, Jackie Lynn Lassen and husband, Greg; brother, Gary Phillips and wife, Shirley; and his grandchildren, Preston, Julia, Zachary, and Kayla.
Visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
