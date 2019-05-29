Kenneth Wilson Kunz
A Celebration of life for Kenneth Wilson Kunz, 83, of Killeen will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Killeen with burial following at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Mr. Kunz died May 26, 2019.
He was born in Bartlett in 1935 to parents Hugo August Kunz and Lilia Lee Holstine.
After marrying the love of his life in 1956 and following a short term in the U.S. Army he made his home in Killeen in 1962.
He was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since 1962 and was proud to serve on many committees, teaching Sunday school and the Bethel Adult Bible study series. Upon moving to Killeen he worked for B&K Pontiac and Buick, Hugh Statum Ford and Centroplex Ford before he opened his own car dealership with his son Raland in 1984. An avid outdoorsman he loved hunting, fishing and gardening.
Mr. Kunz was preceded in death by his parents Hugo August Kunz and Lilia Lee Holstine Kunz and his wife of almost 50 years, June Marie Kunz.
Survivors include his sister Lana Renee Shield of Temple; son Raland Roy Kunz and wife Jena of Georgetown; daughter Rachelle Renee Kunz-McCasland of Marble Falls; grandchildren Trey Wilson Kunz and wife Sara of San Marcos, Rachel Renee Kunz-Kilpatrick and husband Walter of Killeen, Kyle Ryan Kunz of Killeen, Dylan Ray Kunz of Georgetown and Rainey Rachelle Kunz of Georgetown; GreatGranddaughter’s Kaileena, Keira, Raegan, Korbyn and Kenley, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was a mentor to many in his church and community and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family requests memorials be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund.
There will be a time visitation on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home
