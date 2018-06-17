Funeral services for Sgt. 1st Class Kervin L. Bradford, 81, of Killeen, will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen. Committal services with full military honors and Masonic rites will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Bradford died Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Belton. He was born Dec. 15, 1936, in Dumas, Mississippi.
He served his country while enlisted in the Air Force and the Army. He served during times of war and peace in Vietnam, Korea and Germany before retiring honorably.
Throughout his life, Mr. Bradford continued to serve. Those who knew him felt he was always giving more than he received.
Mr. Bradford was a lifetime member of the American Legion and Florence Masonic Lodge No. 338, where he held various positions and worked hard to make his involvement meaningful.
Mr. Bradford is survived by his granddaughters, Cydney and Christiana; and their parents, Robert and Chablis; as well as his loving extended family and many friends.
Those in his life felt that Mr. Bradford made this world a better place and will miss him dearly.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of his arrangements.
