Memorial services for U.S. Army retired Sgt. 1st Class King David Simmons Sr. will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Killeen Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Mr. Simmons died Dec. 14, 2018, following a lengthy battle with illness.
He was born Aug. 15, 1932, to Hubbard (Train) and Mattie Lou ‘Tootsie’ Blalock in Spalding County, Ga.
It was soon thereafter that Mr. and Mrs. J.C. (Bertha Favor) Simmons welcomed preciously beloved and dearly ensconced little King David “KD” into their home on Pimento Drive in Griffin, Ga., where lessons in church, community and civility were mastered.
Family members say these early experiences served as foundation for adulthood and lifelong vision to seek, save, serve, share, show a better way to higher hallowed ground with unwavering commitment to Christ. With such well-known hometown spirit, it was destined duty to date Emma Louise Mullins of Griffin, to whom he was devoted in 64 years of marriage and family life around the globe.
Mr. Simmons’ military career spanned 22 years and his civilian service at Fort Hood’s Anderson Golf Course and Clear Creek Golf Course spanned over 20 years. He excelled at playing the game of golf as witnessed by others. However, more important he invited, welcomed and shared the sport of not only the game of golf but the history.
He was a Killeen citizen for over 50 years.
Mr. Simmons lived 86 years, always encouraging himself in the Lord his God, serving America in honorable military service, with tours in Korea and Vietnam. He dedicated himself to family and friends and committed himself to church, community and civility.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Mrs. Emma Louise Mullins Simmons (February 2017) and youngest child, Walter Lewis Simmons (February 2008); parents, Mr. and Mrs. JC Simmons of Griffin, Ga. and Mr. and Mrs. Hubbard Blalock of Griffin, Ga.; brothers, Walter Lee Simmons, John Wesley Simmons, Bobby Simmons, Jim Bell Simmons and Harold Hood — all of Griffin, Ga.; sisters, Julia Blalock of Atlanta, Ga., and Nellie Belle Matthews of Griffin, Ga.
Mourning this loss are family, friends, hometown communities and faithful flock. His children, Sherry (Tommy Ray) Williams, Rita Simmons, Cynthia Simmons, King Simmons Jr. (Robin) and Gregory Simmons (Tracy) are evidence of faith, substance of things hoped for, dedicated to One Lord.
Grandchildren of this life are Eric Corley Williams, Geoffrey Middleton Williams, Victor T. Simmons, King Simmons III, Kelsey Simmons and Carlos Cruz-Simmons. A host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and Georgia families — Simmons, Blalock, Favor, Hood, Mullins and Miller.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.heritage-funeralhome.com
