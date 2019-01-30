Graveside services for Kirk Edward Ogdon, 67, of Copperas Cove, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with his uncle, Ronald Kirkpatrick officiating.
Mr. Ogdon died Jan. 27, 2019, at a local hospital.
He was born June 6, 1951, in San Diego, Calif.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army for over 23 years.
Crotty Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of arrangements.
