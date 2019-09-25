A celebration of life ceremony for Kylie Ann Pruitt, 4, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church of Killeen. The family asks people who attend to wear cheerful colors.
Kylie died Sept. 21, 2019, in Fort Worth.
