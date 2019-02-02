Funeral services for LaBera Jane Farris, 92, will be at 10 a.m. today at the Killeen Church of Christ. Interment will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Ronnie Reaves, Timmy Stacy, Danny Dunn, Ricky Dunn, Chris Wright and Ryan Kirkpatrick.
Ms. Farris died Jan. 31, 2019, after an extended illness. Family says she fought cancer as only she could — stubborn and smiling.
She was born April 14, 1926, in Coryell County, to Madison York Stacy and Jewell Reaves Stacy.
She attended high school in Copperas Cove and then graduated from Killeen High School after being relocated, courtesy of Camp Hood/Fort Hood. Her favorite high school teacher was Mr. Leo Buckley.
Her passions included her family, friends, playing dominoes, fishing, and sports (the Cowboys, Spurs and Rangers — especially the Rangers).
Ms. Farris is survived by two sons, Kenneth Farris and his wife, Nancy, and Gerald Farris and his wife, Ann, all of Killeen; three grandchildren, Lila Jan Kirkpatrick and husband Ryan, Ashley Neil Farris and wife Amanda and Marisa Dawn Wright and husband Chris; as well as three great-grandchildren, Laurel Farris, Ashton Farris and Paisley Wright; and many other extended family members.
The Farris family will receive guests for a time of visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. today at the Killeen Church of Christ.
In life, Ms. Farris loved and often had flowers; her request now is that donations be made to the Killeen Church of Christ, 400 N. WS Young Drive, Killeen, TX 76543, in lieu of flowers.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordbowers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.