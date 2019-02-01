Funeral services for LaBera Jane Farris, 92, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Killeen Church of Christ. Interment will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. Farris died Jan. 31, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
