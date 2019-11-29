Larry Ernest Wooten
Courtesy photo

A private family service for service Larry Ernest Wooten, 76, of Gatesville, will be at a later time. Burial will take place at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Mr. Wooten died Nov. 23, 2019. He was born Oct. 6, 1943, to the late Ernest and Faye Edmiaston Wooten in Clifton Hill, Missouri.

