Funeral services for Larry Wayne Cotton, 50, of Killeen, will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Burial will be in Madisonville, Kentucky.
Mr. Cotton was born Aug. 2, 1968, to Larry Charles Cotton and Constance Daphene Downing. He was born and raised in Madisonville, Ky.
After graduation, Mr. Cotton served in the U.S. Army for eight years as a Black Hawk aircrew chief. His medals include the National Defense Service Medal, two Armed Forces Expeditionary Medals, United Nations Medal, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge w/Rifle Bar, and Air Crewman Badge.
He was stationed at Fort Hood, where he met his wife, Whitney Wishert, in 1998.
They were married May 4, 2002, and enjoyed a wonderful life together for the next 17 years.
Mr. Cotton was a framing contractor by trade, but was a man of many talents.
Larry was always the life of the party and loved to make people laugh. He loved everyone and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and teaching others his skills. He particularly enjoyed knife making. He enjoyed canoeing and kayaking.
Larry was a “collector” of many things, but especially enjoyed collecting bows and arrows, knives and turtles. He was highly respected and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Cotton is survived by his devoted wife, Whitney Cotton, daughters, Kaysie Cotton and Kara Bell; stepdaughter, Jennifer Kline; stepson, Joseph Sherrill, mother, Connie Downing, father, Charles Cotton; sixgrandchildren and man’s best friend Molly, and other family and very special friends.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
