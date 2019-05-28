Memorial services for LaShawn Denise Bouldin, 48, of Georgetown, will be at 11 a.m., Thursday at the Christian House of Prayer. Burial will follow at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery,
Mrs. Bouldin died May 18, 2019, in Georgetown. She was born July 7, 1970, in Stuttgart, Ark.
Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
