Graveside services for LaTreece Smith, 68, formerly of Tolar, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Tolar Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith died Nov. 11, 2018.
She was born June 9, 1950, in Corpus Christi, to Etta LaTreece (Weaver) and Archie Lawrence Mooney.
She married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Smith, on July 3, 1969, in Bryan.
Mrs. Smith was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved playing with her grandchildren so much that she and her husband moved to Killeen to be closer to them. She also loved watching her husband compete in obstacle course racing. The couple enjoyed traveling and going different places in their RV.
Mrs. Smith had a love for music; she was a music major in college and a concert pianist. She was an active member of the Killeen United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Smith; children, Dr. Paul Smith and wife Dr. Paula Smith, Michelle Hoting and husband John; grandchildren, Chase Smith, Reese Smith and Addison Smith; three nephews and two nieces.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home.
