Services for Laura Ann Higginson Jung, 77, will begin with a gathering of her family and friends from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, with a funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7785 Weaver Drive, Beaumont.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 Highway 195, Killeen, under the direction of Broussard’s Mortuary, 1605 N. Major Drive, Beaumont.
Mrs. Jung died July 9, 2018, in Beaumont. She was born April 10, 1941, in Dade City, Fla., to Kenneth Mark Higginson and Pauline Lorenia Eiland.
Mrs. Jung grew up in and around Zephyrhills, Fla., for most of her youth.
She later attended Florida State University to earn both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in home economics education.
Mrs. Jung later used those degrees as an extension agent and in public education settings. She taught in elementary and high school and was a county extension agent in several states.
Mrs. Jung married her college sweetheart, George Richard Jung, in 1963.
In 2013, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Killeen, where they spent most of their married life together.
Mrs. Jung left her home in Killeen in 2016, shortly after her husband died, to be closer to her daughter in Beaumont.
She actively served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mrs. Jung was known for her love of her family, her great faith and her love of gardening.
She is survived by her daughters, Erika Stewart (Eric) and Karen Miller (Ryan); nine grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Taylor of Wauchula, Fla.; and her brother, Joseph Higginson of Hendersonville, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund at the following website: www.ldsphilanthropies.org/humanitarian-services.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
