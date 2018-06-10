Lavern Eugene Curry, Sr.
(1943-2014)
Military interment services for SFC (Ret) Lavern Eugene Curry, Sr. will be conducted June 13, 2018 @ 1000 hours (10 AM) at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, SH-195 in Killeen.
He entered the army in 1959 and retired at Ft. Hood in 1983. He is survived by his spouse, LaDonna Curry; children Hedako Faison Alexander, Hisako Rounds, LaDonna Wernli, Lavern Curry, Jr. and LeeAnn Baker. Ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is missed every day.
