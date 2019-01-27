A funeral service for Lawanda “Cricket” Parker, 90 will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen with Pastor Justin Moss presiding along with soloist Robert Mattson. Burial will follow at Maxdale Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home.
Mrs. Parker died Jan. 20, 2019, in Killeen. She was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Killeen, to John and Mae (Young) Boydston.
She was a 1945 graduate of Killeen High School. Cricket married Leroy G. Parker on May 1, 1945.
She retired from First National Bank Texas in 1990, after 30 years of service.
She was baptized Jan. 17, 1945, and remained a faithful member of Memorial Baptist Church for 65 years. Mrs. Parker was also in the Eastern Star for approximately 60 years.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leroy; her parents and sister, Inex Hein, son Ronnie L. Parker Sr., and two great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter Wanette Word and her husband Bob, daughter-in-law Lynn Parker, and four grandsons Scotty Word, Randy Word (Wendy), Ronnie Parker Jr. (Marissa), Kevin Parker (Aimee), along with 12 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren, cousins, double cousins, nieces and nephews.
In honor of their cherished grandmother, the grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
