Funeral services for Lawrence Dennis Lopes, 75, of Harker Heights, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Heritage Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at noon at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Lopes died May 8, 2018. He was born Feb. 26, 1943, in Reading, Pa., to John Anthony and Vivian Lopes.
Mr. Lopes was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Sally P. Lopes; two sons; four daughters; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
