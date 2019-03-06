A military burial for Maj. Lee Shotwell Jr., 73, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Shotwell died Nov. 20, 2018. He is an unaccompanied soldier, which means he is an unclaimed veteran with no next of kin. He served in the Army from Dec. 6, 1963, to Dec. 6, 1966.
The community is invited to attend. Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
