Lenard K. Szot, 53, of Copperas Cove, died on April 4, 2019. No services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Szot was born June 18, 1965, in Hammond, Ind., to the late Stanley and Lillian Szot.
Mr. Szot was a cook in several restaurants until his health declined. In 2007, he moved to Texas to be closer to his family.
