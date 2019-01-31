Funeral services for Levi Willard “Doc” LaGrone Jr., D.Ed., 88, of Lewisville, will be at 11 a.m. today at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville with Rev. Kenneth Wells officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Denton.
Mr. LaGrone died peacefully Jan. 25, 2019, at Hollymead Care Center in Flower Mound, surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 12, 1930, at home in Moody, to Levi Willard LaGrone Sr. and Cleo Patra (Reed) LaGrone.
He had one sister, Jimmie Opel, who died at birth, and one brother, Charles Edwin. The family later resided in Waco, Hillsboro, Lewisville and then Denton. He attended Denton High School and graduated in 1948. He then enrolled at North Texas State College, now University of North Texas, where he obtained his B.S., masters, and Doctorate of Education.
Mr. LaGrone was principal of DeLay Middle School in Lewisville before taking the position of principal at Gainesville State School, from which he retired. After a brief retirement, he began working for Thousand Trails at Lake Texoma, where he was a night watchman and security guard. He enjoyed the beauty of nature, especially during his later years in life.
On May 11, 1951, he married Miss Joyce Nell Beck, of Wichita Falls, at Grace Temple Baptist Church in Denton, and to this marriage, four children were born.
Mr. LaGrone entered the U. S. Army on Feb. 5, 1952, during the Korean Conflict, and served at Camp Roberts and Camp Stoneman, California. His Honorable Discharge was in February 1954, after his Fourth Army, 7th Armored Division tenure.
He was an educator in Andrews from 1956 to 1958, White Deer from 1958 to 1960, principal in Portland, Ark. from 1960-1964, Superintendent in Kingsland, Ark., from 1964 to 1967, Superintendent of Schools in Huttig, Ark., from 1967 to 1970. He then completed his D. Ed. at UNT in 1977.
He was licensed as a minister, and attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. He also excelled in music, and participated in quartets, sang solos during worship, and was a member of his Denton High School band, the NTSU band, and the U.S. Army Band. The tuba was his accomplished instrument.
Many friends have been made, and his accomplishments known by family, during his lifetime.
Willard is survived by his children and their families, Denise L. Gregory and husband, Robert “Tuck” of Yardley, Pa., R. Brent LaGrone, of Denton, Sharron Y. Simmons and husband Sid W. of Highland Village, and S. DeAnne Gall of Lewisville; 12 grandchildren, Robin Ryan and husband Will Wallace, Shawn Ryan and wife Brandy, Samantha (Gregory) and husband John Russ, Kaiulani (Gregory) and husband Josh Giles, Robert Hamilton “Beck” Gregory, Kelli (Cox) and husband Andy Steele and Scott Cox, Stacey (Simmons) and husband Curtis Parham, Jason Simmons and wife Aislinn (Law), Jennifer (Simmons) and husband Dustin Evans, Heather (Gall) and husband Colt Wallace, Amanda Gall, engaged. Other nieces, nephews and extended families also survive, including great-grandchildren, Kyler and Corbin Daniels, Reannan and Haley Ryan, Hailey Gregory, Robert “Robby” Gregory, Millie Russ, Dawson Russ, Jace Gregory, Madison Giles, Maddison Strange, Abbe Steele, Charlie Steele, Buddy Steele, Dorian Cox, Kylie Simmons, Kaden Throckmorton, Kloe Throckmorton, Conner Parham, Sydney Parham, Preston Oats, Tyler Oats, Carson Evans and Konrad Hermis.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. today at Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home in Lewisville.
The families express gratitude to those who have sent remembrances, care and condolences. Friends are welcome to join the family at the viewing. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate donations to the Lewisville Education Foundation at www.lisdef.com.
