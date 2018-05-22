Lila Lee Lilley

A memorial service for Lila Lee “Jimmie” Lilley, 96, of Missouri City, will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 1615 South Fort Hood St., in Killeen.
Mrs. Lilley died May 16, 2018, in Missouri City. She was born Jan. 5, 1922, in Kansas City, Mo.
Mrs. Lilley was known to family and friends as “Jimmie”, her childhood nickname.
She retired from the city of Los Angeles Parks Department nursery in 1978, and made Killeen her home.
Mrs. Lilley joined the Bob Gilmore Senior Center in 1981 and served their community until she became ill in 2016.
She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 3892 and the American Legion Auxiliary Chapter 0223 for over 30 years, earning numerous annual service awards for 100, 500 and 1,000 hours of volunteer work.
Mrs. Lilley was also a member of the Lions Club Park Senior Center from its inception and a member of the 55-Up Center.
She loved to play games with family and friends, especially cribbage, canasta and bingo.
Mrs. Lilley was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Dottie Bird; two sisters, Martha Ann and Dorothy; one brother; and her husband, Richard Royce Lilley.
She is survived by her children, David R. Lilley, of Killeen, and Gayle Suzanne Zelko of Sugar Land; grandchildren, James R. Lilley, Patricia L. Lilley, Lori A. Rice, John C. Zelko, Deborah S. Henk, Richard A. Zelko and Amanda Saiz; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangement. The service and reception will follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bob Gilmore Senior Center or the Lions Club Senior Center.
