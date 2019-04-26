A memorial service for Liliane Moore, 80, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Killeen City Cemetery Pavilion. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Moore died April 3, 2019, at home.
She was born June 13, 1938, in Bordeaux, France.
Mrs. Moore was a beloved member of the community. She was past president of TREA Women’s Auxiliary.
Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her husband, James D Moore, a retired member of the Army; her parents; and one step-son.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her daughter, Gigi, and husband, Julian Martinez; stepsons Jim, Ralph (daughter-in-law Kathy) and Darren Moore; stepdaughter, Geri Boutwell; 17 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
A gathering for family and friends will be immediately after the memorial service at the VFW, 301 Wolf St. in Killeen.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
