Funeral services for Lillian M. Foster, 92, of Killeen, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Marlboro Heights Missionary Baptist Church (Abercrombie location).
Ms. Foster died Oct. 14, 2018, at a local nursing home.
She was born Dec. 29, 1925, in Taylor.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Illinois Avenue location.
