Funeral services for Lillie Faye Teater, 85, of Cedar Park, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, with Dr. John C. Hallum officiating.
Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Teater died April 20, 2018, in Round Rock. She was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Colorado City.
Mrs. Teater was a long-term member of East Side Baptist Church.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 5508 Highway 290 West Suite #206 Austin, TX 78735.
