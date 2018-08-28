Funeral services for Linda L. Sammons, 70, of Copperas Cove, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Sammons died Aug. 26, 2018. She was born Sept. 4, 1947, in Fredericksburg, Md., to the late Bernard and Delores “Peggy” Moss.
Mrs. Sammons proudly served in the United States Army Reserve for six years while simultaneously working as a registered nurse. She began her nursing career in 1970 and retired after 46 years of service in Fort Knox, Ky., and Central Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and two brothers.
Mrs. Sammons is survived by her beloved husband, William “Bill” Sammons Sr.; cherished children, Karen Sue Lindell and husband Brian, William C. Sammons Jr. and wife Susanne, and Christopher W. Sammons and wife Heather; seven precious grandchildren; sisters, Pamela Wadlington and husband John and Kimberly Moss; and numerous other family and friends.
Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Heritage Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.killeen-funeralhome.com.
