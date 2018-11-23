A celebration of life for Linda Lee Swails Riehm, 79, of Killeen, will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 600 of the Killeen Community Center.
Ms. Riehm died Nov. 16, 2018, at her home. She was born March 2, 1939, in Little York, Ill., to Herschel and Margaret Toops Swails. Ms. Riehm was raised and educated in the Kirkwood, Ill., area. She married Donald R. Bearden in January 1959, and he preceded her in death. Ms. Riehm worked in her later years at Wesley Village in Macomb, Ill., managing the Home Health Care office. She moved to Killeen in 2009 to be with her daughter, Susan Bearden, and her grandpuppies, where she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed making ceramics. She was a member of the Bob Gilmore Senior Center.
Ms. Riehm was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and a great-granddaughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Bearden of Killeen; son, Steve (Amy) Bearden of Monmouth, Ill.; granddaughters, Mindy and Amanda Bearden of Monmouth; four great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; four grandpuppies; sisters, Connie Banks of Galesburg, Ill., and Janice Ranes of Davenport, Iowa.
