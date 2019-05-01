Funeral services for Lisa Ann DeBose, 60, of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Jerusalem International Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Killeen City Cemetery.
Ms. DeBose died April 22, 2019, in Temple.
She was born Aug. 10, 1958, in Killeen.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at New Jerusalem International Baptist Church in Killeen. Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killen is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
