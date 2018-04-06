A funeral service for Lloyd Plummer, 64, of Killeen, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2204 Sunny Lane, Killeen.
Mr. Plummer died March 21, 2018, in Round Rock. He was born Feb. 18, 1954, in New Orleans, La.
Survivors include his wife, Winifred Nelson-Plummer; son, Jareshay J. Plummer, daughter, Daneekia D. Plummer-Davis and her husband, William; twin brother, Larry Plummer, sister, Mada Plummer-Davis and her husband, John; and younger brother, Gary Plummer. He will also be missed by many relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.