Graveside services for Lois Willingham, 88, will be at 10 a.m. today at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Ms. Willingham died Sept. 23, 2018. She was born Feb. 5, 1930, in Henderson, Ky., to Goebel and Ida Crawford Mauzey.
Ms. Willingham was preceded in death by her parents, her brother and two sisters.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kay and James May; granddaughters Tara Walsh and her husband, Tim, Tiffany Ledger and husband, Austin; and four great grandchildren, Abigail, Connor, Lane and Lana.
